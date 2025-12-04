All India rly weightlifting c’ship commences

Visakhapatnam: The ‘72nd Men and 11th Women All India Railway Weightlifting Championship-2025-26’ commenced here at Waltair railway indoor stadium ornganised by the East Coast Railway Sports Association.

Divisional Railway Manager and president ECoRSA Lalit Bohra inaugurated the event in the presence of president, East Coast Railway Women’s Welfare Association Jyotsna Bohra, ADRMs E Santharam, K Rama Rao, and M Haranath, sports officer Dronacharya Awardee Sunil Kumar, tournament director of Indian Weightlifting Team, general secretary N Usha, and weight lifting secretary Suresh.

The championship features sessions across multiple weighing categories, including +110-kg, 110-kg, 94-kg, 88-kg, 79-kg, 71-kg, 65-kg and 60-kg for men, alongside women’s events in +86-kg, 77-86 kg, 69-kg, 58-63 kg, 48-53 kg.

About 82 men and 80 women weightlifters representing 15 zonal railway/production units, various states and organisations are taking part in the tournament. The matches are being organised till December 6.