All MLAs should actively take part in discussions in House: Ayyanna Patrudu

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM(East Godavari district): State Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu called upon all MLAs to actively participate in discussions in the Assembly. Speaking at Ramavaram in Anaparthi constituency, he emphasised that every member will be allowed to speak, regardless of their party affiliation. The Speaker urged all legislators to focus on the State’s development collaboratively.

On Thursday, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu along with Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy visited the Anaparthi constituency and took part in the distribution of pensions. The event marked the distribution of Rs 102.55 crore to 2,40,595 beneficiaries under the NTR Bharosa pension scheme in East Godavari district.

Beginning early in the morning, 4,200 government employees were assigned the duty to distribution pensions directly to beneficiaries at their doorsteps.

At Ramavaram village in the Anaparthi constituency, the pension distribution programme was conducted by Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, Minister Ramanarayana Reddy, Anaparthi MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy and former minister KS Jawahar.

Speaker Patrudu highlighted the efficiency of the pension distribution system, attributing its smooth execution to the effective administration under Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He noted that last month’s pensions were delivered within a day-and-a-half. By 9.30 am on Thursday, 97% of the State’s pension distribution was completed. Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy praised the swift completion of the pension distribution process. MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy welcomed the dignitaries at Ramavaram, where they also paid respects to the late former MLA Nallamilli Moola Reddy by garlanding his statue.

In-charge RDO R Krishna Naik and mandal special officer M Naga Latha participated. Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh noted that pension was hiked following the formation of the NDA government in the State.

He visited beneficiaries in NTR Colony and Purushottapalli areas of Nidadavolu to personally deliver pensions. Mandal special officer A Durgesh, MPDO JA Jhansi, tahsildar P Srinivas, panchayat secretary M Venkatesh, sarpanch M Nagamani and MPTC B Lakshmi Prasanna participated.

In Rajendranagar of Rajamahendravaram, District Collector P Prasanthi, MLA Adireddy Srinivas and Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg attended pension distribution in wards 3 and 4. The Collector reported that 40% of pensions were distributed by 7 am.

MLA Adireddy Srinivas mentioned that 30,000 beneficiaries in Rajamahendravaram received pensions. TDP BC leaders Kudupudi Satthibabu and Nakka Chittibabu participated.