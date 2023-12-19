All-party leaders attend Madanapalli court, demands for Madanapalli district

The leaders from various political parties attended the court in Madanapally on Monday to express their concerns on various issues. Janasena Party Rayalaseema Co-Convenor, Gangarapu Ramdas Chowdhary, expressed his concerns about not making Madanapalli, which has great history as a district despite several requests.

He stated that they have decided to provide appropriate advice to the YSRCP government to make Madanapalli as district and warned of the people will vote against YSRCP in the next government if Madanapalli is not made as district. Choudhary also called for the repeal of the 27 of 2023 Act introduced by the current government.

He emphasized that revenue officials should be under the jurisdiction of the civil court, as this would ensure justice for the people. Other leaders present at the event included Joint Chittoor District General Secretary Jangala Sivaram, TDP Rajampet Parliament Spokesperson RJ Venkatesh, PTM Sivaprasad, TDP Rajampet Parliament BC Cell President Surendra Yadav, TDP Rythu General Secretary Ratakonda Madhubabu, CPI Krishnappa, CPM Murali, and others.