Live
- Give justice to Vidarbha people and farmers, demands Maha Congress
- Act of some leaders was shame to me: Rajya Sabha Chairman
- IPL Auction 2024: Mitchell Starc sold to KKR for all-time high Rs 24.75, CSK get the service of Alzari Joseph
- MLAs can’t summon meetings of officers: Haryana CM
- Minister Ponnam urges auto walas to be patient for some time
- Students stripped, beaten up by teacher as punishment in Karnataka; accused arrested
- School job case: WBSSC affidavit will have to give details on irregularities adopted
- One day Southern Star Army-Academia and Industry interface held
- Haryana plans to expand Delhi Metro till Kundli: Minister
- IPL Auction 2024: CSK secure Daryl Mitchell for Rs 14 crore, PBKS take Harshal Patel for Rs 11.75 Cr
Just In
All-party leaders attend Madanapalli court, demands for Madanapalli district
The leaders from various political parties attended the court in Madanapally on Monday to express their concerns on various issues. Janasena Party...
The leaders from various political parties attended the court in Madanapally on Monday to express their concerns on various issues. Janasena Party Rayalaseema Co-Convenor, Gangarapu Ramdas Chowdhary, expressed his concerns about not making Madanapalli, which has great history as a district despite several requests.
He stated that they have decided to provide appropriate advice to the YSRCP government to make Madanapalli as district and warned of the people will vote against YSRCP in the next government if Madanapalli is not made as district. Choudhary also called for the repeal of the 27 of 2023 Act introduced by the current government.
He emphasized that revenue officials should be under the jurisdiction of the civil court, as this would ensure justice for the people. Other leaders present at the event included Joint Chittoor District General Secretary Jangala Sivaram, TDP Rajampet Parliament Spokesperson RJ Venkatesh, PTM Sivaprasad, TDP Rajampet Parliament BC Cell President Surendra Yadav, TDP Rythu General Secretary Ratakonda Madhubabu, CPI Krishnappa, CPM Murali, and others.