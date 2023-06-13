  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

All-party leaders were stopped from going to Chinchinada to inspect soil mining

TDP MLA Ramanaidu
x

TDP MLA Ramanaidu

Highlights

The police stopped the leaders of all parties who were going to inspect

The police stopped the leaders of all parties who were going to inspect the Dalit lands where illegal soil mining is going on at Chinchinada in Yalamanchili Mandal. TDP MLA Ramanaidu and others were stopped.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X