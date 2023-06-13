Live
- 1.2 lakh plus students gear up to participate in the 19th edition of Tata Crucible Campus Quiz
- Professionals in Hyderabad think workplace jargon impacts productivity
- 32% of daters between 21 and 30 say set boundaries as soon as you match
- Revolution in hostels, one book at a time
- DCF suspended for allowing rock mining in deemed forest
- Ecospace Business park and IT company in Bengaluru gets bomb threat
- Busting myths around aligners and braces
- All-party leaders were stopped from going to Chinchinada to inspect soil mining
- Newly-married couple among three die by suicide in Telangana
- 5 must try Korean treats you can make at home
All-party leaders were stopped from going to Chinchinada to inspect soil mining
Highlights
The police stopped the leaders of all parties who were going to inspect
The police stopped the leaders of all parties who were going to inspect the Dalit lands where illegal soil mining is going on at Chinchinada in Yalamanchili Mandal. TDP MLA Ramanaidu and others were stopped.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS