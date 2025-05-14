All party meet held to protect RDT NGO

Vijayawada: All political parties meeting has stressed the need for the protection of the Rural Development Trust, which was formed 56 years ago in Anantapur and has been rendering services to the people of two Telugu states.

The Left parties, Congress, NGOs and civil society organizations participated in the meeting held at the Dasari Bhavan here on Tuesday and discussed the service activities of the Rural Development Trust (RDT) and steps to be taken to protect the NGO.

The CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, CPM State secretary K Srinivasa Rao, Congress party leader K Vinay Kumar, Jana Chaitanya Vedika State president V Lakshmana Reddy and others spoke on the occasion. Ramakrishna said Vincent Ferror had formed the RDT in 1969 and since then the NGO has been doing excellent services to all irrespective of caste, religion and region.

He said the RDT has been doing services to the people in the field of health, education, scientific awareness, supply of drinking water etc. V Srinivasa Rao has underlined the need to protect the RDT.

He said the NGO has been doing excellent service without anticipating any profit. He said it is unfortunate that Central government is implementing strict policies and preventing the aid from other countries to the RDT.

TDP leader Y Prabhakar Chowdary, Jana Chaitanya Vedika president V Lakshmana Reddy said the RDT is doing service activities in 3877 villages in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao alleged the Central government is showing discrimination against the NGOs run with the aid from other countries.

The All parties leaders decided to meet N Chandrababu Naidu to request the latter to save the RDT.