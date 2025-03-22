All-round applause for CM Naidu’s decision

Tirupati : Chief Minister Nara Chandra Babu Naidu announcing cancellation of the lease of 35 acres allotted to a hotel in Alipiri area received all-round appreciation.

Even the CPM welcomed the CM’s bold decision and its senior leader Kandarapu Murali wanted the sprawling 35 acres near the foot of Tirumala hills to be used for the massive complex with all amenities for the sake of common pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Opposition party YSRCP’s State general secretary and ex TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy termed the CM’s decision as a victory to AP Sadhu Parishad, which led a prolonged fight demanding cancellation of the lease to Mumtaz five-star hotel and ultimately forced the government to cancel the lease.

He pointed out that the NDA government received a jolt from the wide spread condemnation and strong resentment from Hindus, due to TTD’s indifferent attitude towards Sadhus, Swamiji’s and Peetadhipathis, though they have been agitating under the banner of Sadhu Parishad for the last one year, and police brutal action on sanyasis in Tirumala. ‘This made CM Naidu to announce suddenly the cancellation of land lease to the hotel, when he was in Tirumala. This is nothing but damage control measure and also to cool the raging Hindu sentiments,’ he criticised.

BJP district president Samanchi Srinivas and senior leader Naveen Kumar Reddy hailed the CM’s decision. They opined that the Alipiri area should not become a commercial centre so as to uphold sanctity and serenity of the holy Tirumala hills.

In essence, the decision was welcomed by everyone including leaders of various political parties and also Hindus at large.