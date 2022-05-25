All set for 5-day Hanuman Jayanti festivities

Tirumala: The TTD has made all arrangements to conduct Hanuman Jayanti festivities in a big way from May 25th to 29th at Tirumala.

The five-day festivities will be observed at four places in Tirumala including Anjanadri near Akasa Ganga, Japali, Nada Neerajanam, near Tirumala temple and Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham (TTD Veda Patasala).

On May 25, special rituals including Abhishekam to Anjanadevi and Balanjaneya Swamy will be performed in the shrine at Anjanadri to mark the commencement of the five-day Jayanthi celebrations.

Daily discourses and vocal music programmes related to Lord Hanuman will be conducted for the five days at Nadaneerajanam while Akhanda Sampoorna Sundarakanda Parayanam will be conducted at Dharmagiri Veda Patasala on May 29, marking the conclusion of the Jayanthi celebrations.

TTD satellite channel SVBC will telecast live the programmes for the sake of global devotees.