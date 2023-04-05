All set for celestial wedding at Vontimitta shrine today

Vontimitta (YSR district): Adequate arrangements are being made by the district administration for smooth conduction Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam as part of ongoing Sri Rama Navami Navahnika Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple here on Wednesday.

Around 2 lakh devotees are expected from two Telugu states to witness the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

The one day visit of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled. District collector V Vijaya Rama Rama Raju received a communication to this effect on Tuesday evening.

According to the APSRTC district manager A Gopala Reddy, in view of heavy pilgrim rush the APSRTC is plying 118 special busses across the combined YSR Kadapa district from Wednesday and Thursday.

Apart from 45 services from Kadapa, 10 from Pulivendula, 10 from Jammalamadugu, 20 from Proddaturu, 20 from Badvel and other depots will be operated.

In view of expected traffic hurdles, it has been proposed to allot two parking places for vehicles in Kadapa and Rajampet routes about nearly 1 km distance to Kalyana Vedika.

APSRTC district manager said that a total 10 free services, 4 from Kadapa and 6 from Rajampet parking places, will be arranged to shift devotees up to Kalyana Vedika.

SP K K N Anburajan said that in view of heavy devotee crowd, goods vehicles coming from Tirupati via Rajampet would be diverted towards Tirupati, Renigunta, Pileru, Rayachoti Kadapa.

He said that cars, autorickshaws and other vehicles going towards Kadapa would be diverted towards Rayachoti.

The SP said that vehicles which were going in to Vontimitta and Rajampet should be detained Nandaluru, Kukkala Dhodi, Anantharaju pet, Obulavari Palle, Pullampet, Mangampet till April 6 morning. He urged the public to extend cooperation by sticking to the rules.