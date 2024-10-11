All set for chakrasnanam at Tirumala tomorrow, arrangements in place

The ongoing Srivari Brahmotsavam festivities are set to reach a new peak with a special chakrasnanam ceremony scheduled for Saturday morning. Speaking about the arrangements, TTD EO Shyamala Rao confirmed that comprehensive planning has been executed to ensure the event's success.

In a statement, Shyamala Rao assured devotees that all necessary steps have been taken to guarantee a smooth experience during the Chakrasnanam. The event will see the deployment of an impressive force of 40,000 personnel, including teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and trained swimmers.

Shyamala Rao emphasised that NDRF personnel will be stationed in boats around the bathing area to enhance safety measures for the devotees. With meticulous planning and coordination, officials are hopeful that the chakra bathing ceremony will proceed without any issues, allowing devotees to participate in this sacred ritual with peace of mind.