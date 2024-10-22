All set for Drone Summit from today

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the two-day Amaravati Drone Summit 2024 at CK Convention at 10.42 am at Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

Civil aviation minister K Rammohanwill also take part in the event. Later, the CM will address the session at 11.25 am. Keynote address will be delivered by civil aviation minister at 11.15 am. Later, the Government of AP will sign MoUs with Quality Council of India and with IIT Tirupati for knowledge partnership.

The state government is going to present awards to the winners of drone hackathon in all four categories amounting to Rs 3 lakh, Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh each.

In the evening, the Drone Corporation of Andhra Pradesh is going to organise a biggest drone who with 5,500 drones at Punnami ghat of Krishna river. The event will be live telecast to provide an opportunity to people to watch the event.

Explaining the details of the drone summit, S Suresh Kumar, secretary (political) and Drone Corporation of AP MD K Dinesh Kumar said that there was an overwhelming response for the drone summit.

They said that 6,929 companies registered for drone summit and 1,701 delegates and 1,306 visitors were invited. They said for Drone Hackathon received 521 applications.

The officials said that on the first day of the summit, there will be drone expo and keynote presentation will be made by Piyush Srivastava, senior economic advisor, ministry of civil aviation.

They said a panel discuss will be organised on building the next phase of drone regulations for making India a global drone hub by 2030 and eyes in the sky for enhanced public safety and effective disaster management.

On the second day, panel discussions will be held on defining the future of warfare with indigenous drone and anti-drone technologies, investor insights on challenges and funding opportunities in the Indian drone ecosystem among other topics.