All set for MLC elections

Vizianagaram : The district administration has made all arrangements for the MLC elections for teachers’ constituency.

Vizianagaram district has 5,223 voters and 29 polling centres across the district. Poling would be held between 8 am and 4 pm.

Maharaja Music College is made as a polling centre for the teachers of this mandal and apart from this, every mandal centre has a polling station.

All the basic facilities like drinking water and toilets have been provided at all the polling centers and the entire polling process would be filmed as per the Election Commission of India norms.

Around 175 employees were allotted for this election. Joint Collector SSethumadhavan has visited Cheepurupalli polling station and observed the conditions and instructed the staff not to commit any mistakes during the polling.

Similarly 2,333 teachers would cast their votes in Parvathipuram district at 15 polling centres. Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam district A Shyam Prasad said that they have made all arrangements to conduct the election in a smooth manner and wont allow any violation during the poling.

Total 10 candidates from various teachers unions are contesting for the post. I Raghuvarma (APTF), Vijaya Gowri (PDF) and Gade Srinivasulu Naidu (PRTU) are some of the prominent candidates putting their efforts to get into the Legislative Council.