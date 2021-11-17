All set for Nellore Municipal Corporation votes counting today

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said the administration has made all necessary arrangements for counting of votes to Nellore Municipal Corporation and Buchireddypalem town panchayat on November 17. Speaking to media persons after inspecting the arrangements for counting of votes at DLNR school in Buchireddypalem on Tuesday, he said that elaborate security measures were made in Nellore and Buchireddypalem to prevent untoward incidents during the counting.



He said counting of votes will begin from 8 am and results will be declared by evening. He said that counting will be organised in a transparent way by disclosing the results updates every one-hour.

The Collector also inspected Village Secretariat-2 in the town. Buchireddypalem Municipal Commissioner Srinivasa Rao, Tahsildar Hamidh, MPDO Narasimha Rao and others were present.

Meanwhile in a press statement Superintendent of Police CH Vijaya Rao said that 600 cops were deployed for counting of votes held at DKW college in Nellore. He said 3 tier security arrangements were made to prevent untoward incidents. He said 200 cops were deployed for Buchireddypalem.