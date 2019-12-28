All set for Visakha Utsav in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: The stage is all set for Visakha Utsav scheduled from Saturday at two venues – RK Beach and YSR Central Park.

With the elaborate arrangements made for the carnival, the district officials along with Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy among other officials concerned took stock of the security measures that are in place.

Special buses are being arranged for the visitors. According to the police, about 2,500 police personnel have been deployed for Visakha Utsav and also to provide security cover during the 24-km-long human chain. Party leaders are working towards making the formation of human chain an eventful one.

Taking stock of the preparations, District Collector V Vinay Chand instructed the officials to arrange seating arrangements for 5,000 visitors at the main venue.

Scores of YSRCP party activists from north Andhra along with an army of volunteers are expected to take part in the human chain that starts right from the airport to the Beach Road.

Apart from the police personnel in Visakhapantam, support has also been sought from neighbouring districts, including Vizianagaram and Srikakulam, for the two-day carnival. The police confirmed that safety measures are in place to ensure maintenance of law and order in the city.

On the inaugural, the carnival is slated to commence at 3 pm. Anchor Suma will compere the show that comprises presentation of classical dance, laser show, pop singer Anudeep's live concert and music director Devi Sri Prasad's live show. On the second day, 'Threeory' live band, archery show, concert by music director SS Thaman, laser show and fireworks form a part of the utsav.

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to arrive at the venue 6 pm on the inaugural, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will take part as chief guest on the concluding day of the carnival.