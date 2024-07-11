All should work together for Tirupati development: MLA

Tirupati : All should work together for the development of the Tirupati, said city MLA Arani Srinivasulu.

The MLA participated as the chief guest in the municipal council meeting held at the SV University Senate Hall on Wednesday.

Srinivasulu said the corporators, people’s representatives like MLAs, MP and MLCs should work together for the development of pilgrim city. Addressing the council members, Srinivasulu said there is every need for revamping the underground drainage system which has become very old resulting in clogging or overflowing causing inconvenience to the people often.

The MLA also urged the council to take up the works for improving sanitation and also drinking water supply.

On the allegations of large scale irregularities in TDR bonds, he demanded to set up an inquiry committee into the allegations.

MP Maddela Gurumurthy expressed his support for the development of RTC bus station and railway station to cope with the increasing passenger rush including pilgrims coming from various parts of the country.

The MP also said the 30-year-old underground drainage system required immediate improvement and also expansion to cover more areas. Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha said the council members are committed for the development of the city and sought the support of the MP, MLA, MLC and ex- Officio members in this regard.

Commissioner Aditi Singh who tabled the agenda said that with the approval of the council, the development works would be speeded up and completed.

The important decisions taken at the meeting include; Allocation of Rs 55.89 lakh for setting up traffic signals in Lakshmipuram Circle, Ramanujucharya Circle and RTC Bus Stand Circle. A sum of Rs 1,03,20,000/- has been apportioned towards 23 rental vehicles per year.

Other resolutions passed include sanctioning Rs 39,85,000 for machinery, foundation and lighting to Thukiwakam dry waste shed, Rs 37.80 lakh approved for construction of CC road and canals in Peddakapu layout area in 11th ward.

A sum of Rs 87,10,000 lakh for providing uniform, sandals, soaps, coconut oil to Health, Engineering, UDS workers and staff. A sum of Rs 40.7 lakh has been allocated to replace old UDS pipe lines in 35th ward and laying of new CC roads where the roads are damaged. The council also passed a resolution to install the statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Tirupati city. It has also resolved to set up Anna Canteens soon.

