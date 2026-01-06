All sincere cadre will get opportunities: Naga Babu

Vijayawada: Jana Sena Party MLC and general secretary K Naga Babu on Monday asserted that opportunities would come to everyone who had worked sincerely for the party. He was interacting with NRI Jana Sena leaders and activists during a virtual meeting held at the party’s central office in Amaravati.

Naga Babu described Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as a great leader who has placed special focus on the development of rural and agency areas. He praised Pawan for elevating the panchayat raj department from the 24th position to the top rank, calling it a significant achievement.

Naga Babu further said that people wanted the ruling alliance to remain united for a long time, reflecting public aspirations for political stability and sustained development. He urged party leaders and cadres to work collectively and with dedication for the overall development of the State.