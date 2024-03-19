All steps taken for conducting SSC exams: Collector Dr K Srinivasulu

Nandyal: District Collector Dr K Srinivasulu stated that necessary arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of tenth class examinations. Accompanied by SP K Raghuveer Reddy, he inspected exam centres at Government Girls High School near RTC bus stand and SPG School near railway station here on Monday.

The Collector said 30,242 students of government and private schools are appearing for the exams in 29 mandals across the district. 134 exams centres were set up and 1,750 invigilators were engaged to monitor the exams. Necessary steps were taken so that none of the student face any problem. Steps were also taken to ensure no one would indulge in malpractice.

The Collector said special care was taken to immediately identify paper leakage through QR code. Mobile phones are strictly prohibited inside the exam centre. He ordered the DEO to take necessary steps to conduct exam without any problems.

SP K Raghuveer Reddy said strict police bandobast has been arranged at exam centres. Section 144 was imposed at all the centres and Xerox centres near these centres were closed.