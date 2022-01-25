All steps taken to face Covid third wave: MLC Lella Appi Reddy

Guntur: MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that the government is all set to face Covid-19 third wave threat and has taken all precautionary steps. He further said the government provided facilities in hospitals to render medical services to the patients suffering from coronavirus.

He along with Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GDCC Bank chairman Rathamsetty Ramajaneyulu, Deputy Mayors Vanama Bala Vajra Babu and Shaik Sajeela went to the Government General Hospital (GGH) and inspected the facilities in the hospital.

They met GGH superintendent Dr G Prabhavati and inquired about facilities provided and the availability of the facilities and beds in the hospital.

Speaking to the media, Lella Appi Reddy said that at present 6,500 beds were ready in various hospitals and twenty oxygen plants were set up. He further said that in case of need, the officials are ready to appoint some more staff to render better medical services to the patients suffering from Covid-19.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu assured people that he would try to solve the problems in the GGH and extended his support for the development of the GGH.

Dr G Prabhavati thanked Lella Appi Reddy and Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu for extending their support.