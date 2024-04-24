All-time highest score by Narayana student in AP SSC results

In the AP SSC-2024 results, Narayana Group of Schools student A V N Manaswi made history by securing an all-time highest score of 599 out of 600.

64 per cent of Narayana School’s branches achieved a perfect 100 per cent pass percentage, setting the bar high for academic excellence, while 32% of Narayanites secured a perfect score of 100/100 in at least one subject. P. Sindhura and P. Sharani, directors of Narayana Educational Institutions, said, “We extend our warmest congratulations to all the exceptional achievers in the AP SSC results, particularly A V N Manaswi, for her historic achievement of securing the all-time highest score of 599 out of 600.

This outstanding success reflects the dedication and hard work of our students, supported by the innovative CO-SPARK, Olympiad, and e-Techno Programmes, among others, implemented across Narayana Schools. The stellar performance in Science and Maths further validates the outstanding quality of education imparted at Narayana, preparing students for success in competitive exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, and Olympiads.”