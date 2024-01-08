Live
All vacant posts filled in govt hospitals: Health Minister Vidadala Rajini
- Points out that the YSRCP govt hiked salaries of doctors and also provided them promotions
- The govt has taken up construction of 17 medical colleges in the State at a cost of Rs 8,500 cr
Guntur: Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy provided proper recognition to the doctors.
She assured that she will develop the Guntur Government Hospital.
Rajini addressed ‘Athmeeya Sammelanam’ held at the GMC Auditorium in Guntur city on Sunday. She recalled that the government hiked salaries of the government doctors and gave promotions. She recalled that during Covid-19, doctors worked hard and rendered dedicated medical services to the patients suffering from coronavirus.
She further said that the YSRCP government also gave permission to the doctors for private practice. She said the State government filled all the vacant posts in the hospitals.
The government has taken up construction of 17 medical colleges in the State at a cost of Rs 8,500 crore, out of which five medical colleges were already opened.
Director of Secondary Health Services Dr S Venkateswar said the government filled all the vacant doctors posts. He said the family doctor system was introduced to render better medical services.
MLC Lella Appi Reddy said the Chief Mnister was giving top priority to the medical and health sector. He recalled that the State government strengthened the hospitals and improved facilities. He urged the people to avail the medical services at the government hospitals.
MLA Mustafa, Director of Medical Education (Academic) Surya Sri, Director of Health Dr Padmavathi and GGH superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar were present.