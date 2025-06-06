All-women team reaches home after 1,800-nautical mile int’l voyage

Visakhapatnam: The Tri-Services All-Women Sailing Expedition team returned home after completing a ground-breaking 1,800-nautical-mile international voyage to Seychelles. The historic expedition, commenced on April 7, marks the first-ever international open-sea sailing mission by an all-women team from the Indian Armed Forces.

The expedition was flagged-in by Commandant, College of Military Engineering Lieutenant General AK Ramesh in Mumbai. He hailed the mission as a milestone in the journey of gender-inclusive operational excellence. Applauding the courage and determination of the team, he emphasised the growing role of women as key contributors to the Armed Forces’ operational strength.

Aboard the indigenously-built Indian Armed Services Vessel ‘Triveni’, a 56-foot sailing yacht, the team of 11 women officers from the Army, Navy and Air Force navigated nearly two months of challenging open-sea conditions. Enduring tropical squalls, rough sea states, and extended fatigue, the crew demonstrated exceptional endurance and unflinching resolve.

Indian Army - Lt Col Anuja, Maj Karamjeet, Maj Tanyah, Capt Omita, Capt Dauli and Capt Prajakta from Indian Army, Lt Cdr Priyanka from Indian Navy, Sqn Ldr Vibha, Sqn Ldr Shraddha, Sqn Ldr Aruvi and Sqn Ldr Vaishali fromIndian Air Force formed part of the crew.

During its stopover in Seychelles, the crew participated in a series of high-level defence and diplomatic engagements, including formal interactions with the Seychellois Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Chief of Combined Defence Staff and the High Commissioner of India to Seychelles. These events served to strengthen maritime diplomacy and further India’s strategic partnership with the Indian Ocean Island nation.

The initiative represents more than a naval feat as it is a celebration of ‘Nari Shakti’ in the Indian Armed Forces. It also stands as a shining example of Tri-services synergy.

As India continues to expand its maritime footprint and capabilities, the successful completion of this voyage serves as a symbol of the Armed Forces’ commitment towards excellence, equality, and strategic vision-led proudly by its women warriors on the high seas.