Alla Nani highlights the YSRCP govt. welfare schemes

Alla Nani highlighted the various welfare schemes and initiatives taken by the Jagan government for the benefit of lawyers and how it has positively impacted their lives.

He also emphasized the commitment of the YSR Congress Party towards winning a majority in the upcoming elections. The support and congratulatory messages from all the legal cell lawyers and public prosecutors further showcase the confidence and unity within the party.

With a strong focus on development and welfare, the Jagan government is believed to have a good chance of returning to power in the upcoming elections.

