- India's outward FDI rises to $3.05 billion in Feb
- PM Modi accorded rousing reception in Coimbatore
- Centre establishes tribunal to assess legality of ban on Muslim Conference JK faction
- SC refuses out-of-turn hearing on industrial associations' pleas against disclosure of alpha-numeric numbers of Electoral Bonds
- PMK joins hands with BJP in Tamil Nadu ahead of LS polls
- Punjab AAP ministers in LS poll fray must resign first, demands Sukhbir Badal
- BFI accepts high-performance director Bernard Dunne’s resignation
- Pak citizens commend Modi govt for boosting India’s global standing
- Leaving Telangana with a heart full of memories: Tamilisai Soundarajan
- Jayapur residents joyous over all-round development in PM Modi's adopted village
Alla Nani highlights the YSRCP govt. welfare schemes
Alla Nani highlighted the various welfare schemes and initiatives taken by the Jagan government for the benefit of lawyers and how it has positively impacted their lives.
He also emphasized the commitment of the YSR Congress Party towards winning a majority in the upcoming elections. The support and congratulatory messages from all the legal cell lawyers and public prosecutors further showcase the confidence and unity within the party.
With a strong focus on development and welfare, the Jagan government is believed to have a good chance of returning to power in the upcoming elections.
