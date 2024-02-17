Alla Nani tour several divisions on Eluru

Alla Nani embarked on a tour of local divisions 26, 27, and 46 on Thursday. During this visit, several developmental projects were inaugurated and foundation stones were laid for various infrastructural works.

In the 46th division, two significant buildings were unveiled - the Rajaka building, constructed at a cost of 17 lakhs, and the Shadikhana building, built at a cost of 10 lakhs. Additionally, five roads, five drains, and foundations were also laid, amounting to a total expenditure of 78 lakhs.





Moving on to the 27th division, 11 roads and 7 drainages were constructed at a cost of 87 lakhs. Meanwhile, in the 26th division, extensive work was undertaken on numerous roads and drainages, with a total expenditure of 98 lakhs.

The foundation stones were laid and inauguration ceremonies were held for these development projects, totaling a staggering amount of 2.90 crores.

The event saw the presence of prominent figures such as City Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan, corporators Ayesha Sultana Riaz, Bathina Vijayakumar, Addaki Haribabu, and MD Kaiser, along with many other leaders, public representatives, Muslim religious leaders, and YSRCP minority wing leaders.

These developmental initiatives aim to enhance the infrastructure and overall development of the respective divisions, ensuring a better quality of life for the residents. The efforts of Shri Alla Nani and the collective participation of various stakeholders promise a brighter future for these local communities.