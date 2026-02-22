Alliance govt committed to Brahmin Welfare: Corporation director Murthy

Rajamahendravaram: State Brahmin Corporation Director and Jana Sena leader Tejomurthula Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy has affirmed that the Alliance government is fully committed to the welfare of the Brahmin community. Speaking at a press conferenceheld at Gorakshana Peta, he detailed the financial support provided to the community over various administrative terms.

Comparing the progress, Narasimha Murthy stated that during the TDP tenure from 2014 to 2019, 216.77 crore rupees was spent on 1.41 lakh beneficiaries.

While the subsequent five-year YSRCP rule saw an expenditure of 780.90 crore rupees, the current Alliance government has already provided benefits worth 571.77 crore rupees to 2.21 lakh people in just its first 18 months. He noted that in this year's budget, the government allocated 330 crore rupees for variousBrahmin welfare schemes and an additional 23 crore rupees for subsidy loans through the Credit Society. With three years remaining in the current term, he expressed confidence that many more successful programmes would be implemented.

The Director highlighted that the Brahmin Credit Society currently manages transactions worth approximately Rs 337 crore rupees, with Rs 58 crore in deposits and a base of 70,000 beneficiaries. He took pride in the fact that the corporation facilitated over 11 crore rupees through the Credit Society in the mere three months since the new directors took their oaths.