Alliances in next elections will be decided by central leadership, reiterates Purandeswari

Andhra Pradesh BJP state president Purandeswari has reiterated that the decision regarding alliances in the state will be made by the party's leadership. She mentioned that Pawan Kalyan will discuss the alliance with the Telugu Desam Party with BJP central leadership and make a decision accordingly.

Purandeswari clarified that the central leadership will also be consulted before finalising any alliances. She emphasised that the state leadership will adhere to the decision made by the party's central leadership. During a media interaction in Visakhapatnam, Purandeswari expressed her concern over what she perceives as anarchy in the state, which she believes started with the demolition of a public hall.

She alleged that individuals who speak out against the government are being targeted with SC and ST atrocities cases. She expressed disappointment that the government, instead of acting constructively, is engaging in atrocities.

It is known that the Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has announced the party alliance with TDP and started working in coordination. However, BJP has not made any comments on the latter's decision.