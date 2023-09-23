Live
Alliances in next elections will be decided by central leadership, reiterates Purandeswari
Purandeswari clarified that the central leadership will also be consulted before finalising any alliances. She emphasised that the state leadership will adhere to the decision made by the party's central leadership. During a media interaction in Visakhapatnam, Purandeswari expressed her concern over what she perceives as anarchy in the state, which she believes started with the demolition of a public hall.
She alleged that individuals who speak out against the government are being targeted with SC and ST atrocities cases. She expressed disappointment that the government, instead of acting constructively, is engaging in atrocities.
It is known that the Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has announced the party alliance with TDP and started working in coordination. However, BJP has not made any comments on the latter's decision.