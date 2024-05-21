Vivo Y200 Pro Launch in India Today: Expected Price and Features

Vivo is set to unveil its new Y200 Pro smartphone in India today, joining the already-released Y200 and Y200e models in the Y200 series. Positioned as the premium variant in this series, the Y200 Pro is expected to be priced at around Rs 25,000. The launch coincides with the debut of the Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G, placing both smartphones in direct competition within the same price segment.



Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Launch Event and Design Teasers

The official launch event will commence at 12 PM, with live updates available on Vivo’s social media channels. Vivo has teased several details about the Y200 Pro ahead of the launch. The smartphone will be available in two colours: Light Green and Dark Grey.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Display and Design

Vivo has highlighted the Y200 Pro 5G's display as the "segment's slimmest 3D curved display," indicating a sleek, immersive screen design. This display is rumoured to feature a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth visual rumouredance, and AMOLED technology for vibrant colours and deep blacks.





Experience boundless visuals with the stunning and slimmest ever 3D Curved Display of the #vivoY200Pro #5G.#ItsMyStyle pic.twitter.com/5gRr0vndwb — vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 19, 2024





The teaser images reveal a "Silk Style Glass Design" on the back, suggesting a premium look and feel. The rear panel houses a dual-camera setup accompanied by an LED flash, emphasizing its sophisticated aesthetics.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Camera Capabilities

The Y200 Pro is anticipated to offer significant improvements in photography over its predecessors. It may come equipped with anti-shake camera technology, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), and enhanced features for night photography and portrait shots, catering to photography enthusiasts.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, a robust mid-range processor capable of handling everyday tasks and light gaming efficiently. The smartphone is expected to include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with potential for additional storage variants.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Software

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G will likely run on the latest Android 14 operating system, offering users the newest features and improvements from Google. Vivo’s own FunTouch OS user interface will provide additional customization options and unique features, enhancing the overall user experience.

As Vivo prepares to launch the Y200 Pro in India, the smartphone promises to deliver advanced features and a premium design at a competitive price. With its enhanced display, improved camera capabilities, and robust performance, the Y200 Pro aims to capture the attention of consumers looking for a high-quality smartphone experience.