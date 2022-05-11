Amalapuram: Fishermen told not to venture into sea

Amalapuram(Konaseema District): Konaseema district administration is gearing up to face any emergency like situation in the wake of Asani cyclone threat. The impact of the cyclone is being felt at Konaseema coast with the sea turning very rough at Antarvedi, Katrenikona, Allavaram and a few other areas. Peripheral clouds due to depression are seen all over the district.



According to officials, there are seven coastal lines in the district. Those are I Polavaram, Katrenikona, Uppalaguptam, Allavram, Sakhinetipalli, Mamidikuduru and Malkipuram. The district machinery is alert and ready to face any eventuality.

According to IMD, the cyclone storm will weaken into a depression on Thursday (May 12) morning. Heavy to very heavy rains accompanied with strong winds of 60 to 80 kmh and gusting to 90 kmh are likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh. It is informed that locations like Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam will be at risk of prolonged inclement weather conditions.

District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that the cyclone is likely to cross Machilipatnam, Ongole and Nellore and finally reach the areas between Kakinada and Konaseema districts. Further it is likely to cross Sakhinetipalli – I Polavaram mandal. He instructed that all officials concerned should be alert and be prepared to take necessary steps to keep people safe. He instructed that steps should be taken for making available potable water. He directed the officials to be fully prepared to effectively deal with the situation caused by the impact of cyclone Asani in Bay of Bengal.

He issued directions on Asani cyclone control measures to district, divisional and mandal officers. The Collector alerted fishermen not to venture into the sea as the impact of the cyclone is likely to continue on May 12. He instructed the officials to conduct a wide awareness and campaign on storm warnings and precautions in the coastal villages through Village and Ward secretariats. Control rooms were established at revenue divisional offices, the Collector's office along with the seashore mandals to receive calls from the public. Control Room numbers in Konaseema district: Collectorate – 08856-293104, RDO, Amalapuram – 08856 233208, RDO, Ramachandrapuram – 08857-245166.

Meanwhile, the Collector visited Chirra Yanam and sea coastal areas in the district to gauge the situation. He cautioned the public to be alert in the wake of the hazardous cyclone.

DRO Ch Sathibabu said severe cyclonic storm Asani is expected to cross sea coast between Vodalarevu of Allavaram and Katrenikona mandals by Tuesday night.

RDO Vasanta Rayudu said that all officials are alert and ready to face any danger.