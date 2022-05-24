Amalapuram remains peaceful and under the control of police

Amalapuram: In the wake of massive agitation in Konaseema district on Tuesday, the Eluru Range DIG G Pal Raju along with Kakinada District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu reached Amalapuram with a large police contingent. Heavy police personnel are deployed in Amalapuram and in the Konaseema district to prevent further agitation and destruction.

And they are taking necessary steps to restore peace and harmony in the troubled region. During the agitation, SP Subba Reddy and DSP YV Madhav Reddy and 24 police personnel sustained head injuries and they are admitted in Amalapuram Area hospital. The DIG Pal Raju visited the hospital and talked to the SP KSSV Subba Reddy. He also enquired about his condition. Similarly, he inquired about others including DSP.

DIG Pal Raju visited the troubled areas in Amalapuram and elicited information pertaining to the agitation. He appealed to the people not to get agitated and worried. Hundreds of police forces are found everywhere in the Amalapuram area. He advised them not to spoil their future by involving in violent acts. He made it clear that stringent action would be taken against the agitators indulging in violence.

He said that they would identify the violent agitators through the CC footage and action would be taken against them. He stated that Amalapuram is under their control and peaceful. He wanted people not to resort to agitations hereafter. He said that a huge battalion of police reached Amalapuram to keep the Amalapuram free from turmoil and agitation.