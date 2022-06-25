Amalapuram : Sudheer Kumar takes charge as Konaseema SP

Amalapuram (Konaseema District) : Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy took charge as Konaseema District Superintendent of Police on Friday. After assuming charge, he told the media that he will give priority for the protection of law and order in the district. He assured to strive for maintaining peace and tranquillity in the district.

The SP said that he would give priority to friendly policing and take people's suggestions for improving administrative performance. He said he was aware of the problems in the district and would work hard to resolve the issues.

He said he will give top priority to women's safety. He said the second priority would be to focus on the welfare of the staff besides being available to the public.