Amarajeevi's sacrifices recalled

Tirupati/ Kadapa/ Rayachoti: The State Formation Day celebrations were held in a befitting manner across the district on Tuesday. At a programme held at the Collectorate, District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy, SP P Parameswar Reddy, Joint Collector DK Balaji, DRO M Srinivasa Rao and other officials paid rich floral tributes to the portraits of Potti Sriramulu and Telugu Talli and lauded his contributions to the formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956.

The Collector said that Potti Sriramulu continued his hunger strike for 56 days and died in the process. Thus he became 'Amarjeevi' and as a result of his sacrifice, the state was formed on November 1, 1956.

He assured to work hard to keep the state and district in the development path. Along with SP, the Collector received the police salute and hoisted the national flag. RDO V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Additional SPs E Supraja, Murali Krishna and other officials were present.

NSS Bureau of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), in association with the department of Law, initiated a plantation programme on the occasion of State Formation Day which will continue for two weeks as part of Bramhakumaris initiation of Kalpataruv, a mass plantation programme.

Registrar Prof DM Mamatha, NSS Co-ordinator Prof J Katyayani, NSS programme officers Dr Sunitha and Dr Sirisha, Head of Law department Dr S Madhuri Paradesi, Lawcet convenor Prof T Sita Kumari, students and NSS volunteers in large numbers participated.

BJP cultural wing district convenor Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Akkipalli Munikrishna Yadav, T Subrahmanyam Reddy, Subrahmanyam Yadav and others garlanded the state of Potti Sriramulu and paid rich tributes. Andhra Pradesh Abhivrudhi Porata Samithi (AAPS) president N Raja Reddy, Dr D Masthanamma, Sk Mohammad Rafi, M Rajesh, N Viswachandan and others also garlanded the statue of Potti Sriramulu and recalled his contributions which led to the formation of the state.

At Red Sanders Anti-smuggling task force office CI Chandrasekhar, RI Suresh Kumar Reddy saluted to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu and paid rich tributes.

In Kadapa, collector V Vijaya Rama Raju hoisted national flag at the Collectorate and said that people of Telugu-speaking states should remain grateful to Potti Sreeramulu as he was not only a great freedom fighter but also social reformer and was responsible for Dalits' entry into the temples. In Annamayya district, Rayachoti MLA and Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy, Collector PS Girisha, ZP Chairman A Amarnath Reddy and SP V Harsha Vardhan Raju paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu.