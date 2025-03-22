‘Amaravathi Chitrakala Veedhi’ from April 4

Vijayawada : The State government is set to organise ‘Amaravati Chitrakala Veedhi,’ art festival, from April 4 in Rajamahendravaram, aiming to promote art and creativity.

While unveiling the event’s poster, Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan highlighted that this initiative will provide a wonderful platform for artistes to showcase their talents. He also assured that the government will extend necessary support and facilities to help them flourish.

Tejeswi Podapati, Chairperson of the AP State Creativity & Culture Commission, emphasised that the event’s primary objective is to bring together artistes from across India, offering them a shared stage to express their artistic values and engage in meaningful interactions.

Mallikharjuna Rao, Director of Cultural Affairs, was also present at the poster launch event.