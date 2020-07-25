Amaravati: 30 skill colleges to be inaugurated on Oct 2

Amaravati: Thirty skill colleges would be formally inaugurated in October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, this year, said minister for IT and industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy.



Addressing a video conference with special secretary for skill development G Anantaramu, director of employment and training Lavanya Veni, chairman of AP Skill Development Corporation Challa Madhusudan Reddy, MD and CEO Arja Srikanth, and a number of executive directors here on Saturday, the minister said that Gandhi Jayanti was selected for starting the skill colleges since it was Mahatma who made the world realise the value of education.

The officials were instructed to made necessary arrangements to inaugurate all the 30 skill colleges on October 2 in the 13 districts in the state, he said while asking the officials to prepare an action plan in that direction.

A project monitoring unit would be set up for continuously monitoring the skill colleges for which the design and layouts were ready.

Referring to the visit of a team of officials who visited Centurion Skill University at Bhubaneswar last year, the minister said that the skill colleges should maintain the same standards that of Centurion.

A set of architects are already preparing the designs and layouts of the skill colleges.

Goutham Reddy instructed the officials to focus on Corporate Social Responsibility funds to overcome the problem of cash crunch.

A virtual meeting with high net worth industries would be held soon on the finalisation of curriculum and variety of courses, he said. "Already, a study is on 20 courses which would provide employment to youth in various key sectors," he added.

The skill development department would conduct a survey with the help of app on the courses which were needed by the industry and the available human resources.