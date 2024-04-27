Vijayawada: Lanka Dinakar alleges norms’ violation in Axis Energy projects

Vijayawada : BJP state chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar asked the government how many thousands of acres of land has been given to Axis Energy Ventures India Private Limited for setting up of the power plant. He alleged the government made proposals to acquire 30,000 acres for setting up of the power project.

Addressing media at the state party office here on Friday, Dinakar said the government is doing favourism to Axis Energy and considering to give the land for power plant in Rayalaseema region. He alleged the state government has not complied with the norms in allotment of the contracts to Axis company. He alleged the YSRCP government is not following the rules and been trying to allot the lands for setting up the projects against the norms. He said when he tried to get information on the tariff proposals and other details, the authorities denied the information.

Dinakar said in April 2015 the New Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NERDCAP) signed agreement with Suzlon Energy Limited and Axis Energy Ventures India Pvt Ltd for the development of 3,000 MW of wind power and 1,000 MW of wind, solar and hybrid power in phases from 2016 to 2021 as outlined in the Project Implementation Agreement.



However, progress has not been made on construction of the projects, the BJP official spokesperson alleged. He said the government is planning for land acquisition to handover them to power projects.

