Amaravati: 70,995 crore allocated for quarter of Financial Year 2021

Amaravati: The state government is authorised to withdraw Rs 70,995 crore from Consolidated Fund of the state, with the promulgation of AP Appropriation (Vote on Account) Ordinance. Shamsher Singh Rawat, principal secretary, finance department released the Vote on Account statement through GO MS No 25 on Sunday. crorescroresThis Vote on Account is for three months only.

It means the total budget for the entire financial year must be more than 2.84 lakh crore, as per the present ordinance. Since the government estimated nearly Rs 71,000 crore as expenditure for the first quarter itself, the remaining three quarters of the year also require an equal amount.

Rawat directed all the heads of department (HoDs) and other chief controlling officers to see that until further orders, the total expenditure to be incurred in the financial year 2020-21 under each demand does not exceed the amounts specified against it in the AP Appropriation (Vote on Account) Ordinance, 2020.

The state government gave highest priority for both welfare and medical expenditure, in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus. It also allocated more than Rs 2,677 crore to energy as revenue expenditure and another Rs 131 crore as loans. The panchayat raj department was allowed to spend Rs 2,286 as revenue expenditure and Rs 559 crore as capital expenditure.

The major and medium irrigation department was allocated Rs 403 crore as revenue expenditure and Rs 3304 crore as capital expenditure. The government allocated Rs 3,318 crore under revenue expenditure and Rs 2298 crore under capital expenditure for the medical and health department.

The municipal administration and urban development department has been authorised to utilise Rs 1611 crore under revenue expenditure and Rs 575 crore as capital expenditure. An amount of Rs 2390 crore allocated to housing department. The home department got Rs 1397 crore under revenue expenditure and another Rs 130 crore as capital expenditure.