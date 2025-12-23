CM Chandrababu announces plans to set up Amaravati Quantum Valley

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced ambitious plans to establish Amaravati Quantum Valley as a leading hub for advanced research in quantum technology. His remarks came during a ‘Quantum Talk’ event, addressing thousands of technology students online. The programme was organised in collaboration with Qubit and Wiser companies.

Naidu emphasised the importance of quantum computing, stating its potential impact across various sectors, and urged the youth to engage with this cutting-edge technology.

Reflecting on India’s economic journey, he noted, "China introduced economic reforms in 1970. These reforms arrived in India in 1991, and since then, there has been no looking back. Economic development has surged, particularly with reforms in the agricultural sector, highlighted by the transformative Green Revolution that achieved self-sufficiency in food grains."

He praised the Modi government for its initiatives aimed at empowering the common man and highlighted the burgeoning IT sector in Visakhapatnam, predicting that it will soon become a centre of the knowledge economy and technological advancements. Moreover, Naidu revealed plans to develop a Space City in Tirupati, further solidifying Andhra Pradesh's commitment to innovation and progress.