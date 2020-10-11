Amaravati agitation rarest of rare in India's history: TDP

Amaravati: TDP senior Devineni Umamaheswara Rao demanded the YSRCP Government to explain to the public why the Amaravati farmers were forced to come on to the streets and wage their agitation relentlessly for over 300 days, on Sunday in a statement.



Uma described Amaravati stir as the rarest of rare agitation in the entire country in which the people were continuing their protests against all odds and persecution and oppression from the Government. It was laudable that the farmers, workers and women were vowing to continue their agitation till Amaravati was declared as the one and only Capital for Andhra Pradesh.



The TDP leader deplored that ever since the YSRCP came to power, direct attacks were continuing on all four estates of the democracy. The ruling party leaders were making unhesitating comments and issuing threats to the executive, judiciary, legislature and the press as well. The common man has lost the basic sense of security and confidence about his rights given by the Constitution, he criticised.



In another statement, Former Minister Nakka Anand Babu said that Dalit assembly constituencies were located in the surronding areas of Amaravati Capital. It was obvious that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was not liking to retain the Capital City in the Dalit and weaker sections dominated area.



Anand Babu said that the CM betrayed the people of Amaravati by making them believe that the Capital would be continued here by constructing a house here before the elections. Now, Jagan Reddy started a vicious game of three cards by misusing his power to forcefully and unconstitutionally shift the Capital.

