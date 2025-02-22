Amaravati capital development works to commence on March 15

In a promising development for the long-awaited Amaravati capital construction project, officials have announced that work is set to commence on March 15. Approximately 30,000 workers are expected to be mobilized in the area starting from the first week of April, signaling a major push towards revitalizing the stalled capital project.

The initiation of construction has faced delays due to orders from the Election Commission, which instructed against the finalization of tenders. Currently, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and the Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) have issued tenders for around 62 projects, amounting to an estimated value of Rs 40,000 crore. Additionally, tenders for another 11 projects are expected to be announced soon.

Following the establishment of the coalition government, the construction of Amaravati has been identified as a top priority. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, along with Minister Narayana, recently toured the Amaravati region for on-site inspections of the halted projects. To ensure the structural integrity of the capital's key buildings, a team from Chennai IIT and Hyderabad IIT conducted a comprehensive assessment. The expert team confirmed that there are no structural damages to the iconic buildings, including the Secretariat and the Assembly.

As momentum builds towards the recommencement of the capital project, stakeholders and residents eagerly anticipate the transformation of Amaravati into Andhra Pradesh's administrative hub.