Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative Council chairman Shariff

Chairman of the Legislative Council Mr Mohammed Ahmad Shariff who recommended to the three capital bills to the Select Committee on Wednesday is receiving appreciations from the people of the Capital villages. The farmers JAC who are agitating against the proposal of three capitals at Mangalagiri Old Bus Stand, have poured milk on his felxi.

The farmers have praised the legislatures and chairman for prevailing their aspirations of retaining Amaravati as capital alive. "Despite Ministers and YSRCP members pressure the chairman has stood by the people, " farmers asserted.

Mohammad Ahmad Sharif, the chairman of the council on Wednesday, has decided to send the three capitals and CRDA withdrawal bills to the select committee with his discretionary powers. Earlier, there was confusion in the council. The YCP members argued that there is no need for the bill to be sent to the Select Committee.