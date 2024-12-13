Live
- 2 held, 10 red sanders logs seized
- TTD closes Akasaganga, Papavinasam roads
- High costs, limited results: Drone mist-spraying pilot project faces setback
- Poster war on as parties compete for voter attention
- Many dams, tanks filled as rains batter Tirupati dist
- Mayawati, Akhilesh condemn damage to Constitution replica
- Mann slams Centre over ‘one nation, one election’
- Techie suicide case: Mother-in-law flees Jaunpur home
- State government to Supreme Court: New guidelines on how to apply anti-gangster law in UP
- CM Chandrababu to unveil Vision 2047 document today in Vijayawada, traffic restrictions imposed
Just In
BWF World Tour Finals: Treesa-Gayatri wins 2nd match to keep semis hopes alive
Hangzhou: The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated the Malaysian combination of Pearly Tan and Thinaah...
Hangzhou: The Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated the Malaysian combination of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan in straight games in their second Group A tie to keep alive their semifinal hopes at the BWF World Tour Finals here on Thursday.
Treesa and Gayatri, the only Indians to have qualified for the season-ending tournament, beat their opponents 21-19 21-19 in just 46 minutes to stay afloat in the competition.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Indians had lost to world No.1 Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning of China in their opening group match. Treesa and Gayatri had lost 20-22 22-20 21-14 to Sheng and Tan, who had claimed a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.
The Indians are currently placed second behind the Chinese and will need to win against the Japanese pairing of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida on Friday to book their semifinal berth.
Treesa and Gayatri started on an aggressive note and surged to a 6-2 lead in the opening game before the Malaysians roared back and it went neck-and-neck after that. But the Indians kept their composure in the final stages to pocket the first game. The second game too was a close affair till the first five points before the Malaysians took a slender lead. It was again a tight battle till 19 points but the Indians once again held their nerves and pocketed two consecutive points to seal the match.