Swimming sensation Havya steals the show

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Young swimmer Havya Dulipudi bagged a total of 7 medals in the All India Fin Swimming Federation Cup 2024 at Gachibowli Stadium here on Thursday.

Havya won two gold medals one in 50 meters freestyle relay event and another in 50m dolphin glide relay. In the 50m underwater swimming and free diving she clinched a silver medal. She also won bronze medals in 200m, 100m and 50m freestyle events and added the fourth bronze from 50m dolphin glide event.

The national level competition held under the auspices of Underwater Sports Fin Swimming Association witnessed the participation around 200 swimmers from across the country

The 11-year-old Havya, who has won many medals in state and national

level swimming competitions for some time now, is taking coaching from Blue Dolphin Swimming Club Dinesh Rajoria.

1. Bronze Medal - In Bi Fins 200 mtrs

2. Broze Medal -In Bi-Fins 100 mtrs

3. Bronze Medal -In Bi-Fins 50 mtrs

4. Bronze medal -In Mono Fin 50 mtrs

5. Silver Medal - Free Diving (Without Fins)

6. Gold Medal - In 4/50 mtrs Bi-Fins Relay

7. Gold Medal - In -4/50 Mono & Bi Fin Relay