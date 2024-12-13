Jamie Lever to star in Lakshmi R Iyer’s ‘2050’: It challenged me emotionally

Comedian Jamie Lever is set to star in a heartwarming emotional role in the short film “2050” by Lakshmi R Iyer. She said that the role challenged her emotionally.

With a narrative that highlights the message “Care with love heals everything,” “2050” also stars Sulabha Arya, Avinash Dwivedi, Trishaan Maini, and Vaidika Senjaliya.

Talking about the film, Jamie said: “This role is unlike anything I’ve done before. It challenged me emotionally, and I am grateful to Lakshmi for believing in me and pushing me to explore this new dimension of myself.”

Veteran actress Sulabha Arya added: “2050 is a story that will touch everyone’s heart. Working with such a talented cast and team was a fulfilling experience.”

Heaping praise on the director, Arya added: “Lakshmi has created something truly meaningful.”

Director Lakshmi R Iyer shared that ‘2050’ is about hope, healing, and the love that transcends time.

She added: “Jamie brings a beautiful vulnerability to her role, making it one of the most touching performances I have directed.”

Produced by Santosh Kumar Acharya under the banner of Elios Productions Pvt. Ltd, 2050 is a thought-provoking journey into human emotions, relationships, and the transformative power of love and care, read a statement.

Lakshmi R. Iyer is known for her work in the 2017 film “Appa”, “First Second Chance” and “Wrong Mistake”. Jaime is the daughter of noted comedian and actor Johnny Lever. She started her career as a marketing executive at the London-based market research agency Visiongain in August 2012. Her journey in showbiz started with The Comedy Store, Mumbai from 2012 as a stand-up comedian. She performed on Comedy Circus Ke Mahabali.

She has also showcased her acting prowess in films such as “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karun” starring Kapil Sharma. She was then seen in “Housefull 4”, “Bhoot Police” and the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer “Crakk”.