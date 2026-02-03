  1. Home
Amaravati Centralised Hackathon organised

  • Created On:  3 Feb 2026 7:25 AM IST
Amaravati Centralised Hackathon organised
Guntur: Amaravati Centralised Hackathon–2026 was held grandly at Chalapathi Institute of Technology, Mothadaka on Monday organised by CSE–AI with FEBE. Leaders highlighted AI’s industry relevance. The 24-hour event featured coding, innovation challenges, DJ Night, Robo Race, and Tech Treasure Hunt, with enthusiastic multi-college participation, involving students from various colleges.

Chairman of the engineering college Dr YV Anjaneyulu, FEBE director Monica RK, founder Mahan, college principal Kolla Naga Srinivas were present.

Amaravati Centralised Hackathon 2026Chalapathi Institute of TechnologyAI and coding innovationstudent hackathon eventCSE–AI FEBE collaboration
