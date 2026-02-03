Amaravati Centralised Hackathon organised

Guntur: Amaravati Centralised Hackathon–2026 was held grandly at Chalapathi Institute of Technology, Mothadaka on Monday organised by CSE–AI with FEBE. Leaders highlighted AI’s industry relevance. The 24-hour event featured coding, innovation challenges, DJ Night, Robo Race, and Tech Treasure Hunt, with enthusiastic multi-college participation, involving students from various colleges.

Chairman of the engineering college Dr YV Anjaneyulu, FEBE director Monica RK, founder Mahan, college principal Kolla Naga Srinivas were present.