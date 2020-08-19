Andhra MLA Ramanaidu stuck in middle of Godavari, waiting to be rescued

Amaravati: Palacole MLA Nimmala Rama Naidu along with 15 others narrowly escaped when they were returning in a mechanized boat after visiting stranded people at Badava Village at an island in Vasishta Godavari on Wednesday. The actual problem started after travelling for more than three to four Kms from Badava village towards Ramaraju Lanka in Sakhinetipalli mandal in East Godavari.

As the boat operators felt that the depth of the river was not enough for free sailing of the boat, they took a separate route on the banks of East Godavari. From there, they started returning to West Godavari.

Speaking with The Hans India, Rama Naidu said that they greatly escaped from hitting a railway bridge in the river Godavari, when the boat went out of control. He explained that somehow they managed after the boat escaped hitting the bridge at Chinchinadu in East Godavari in a foot gap. As the boat crossed the bridge narrowly and pushed towards the river bank, the crew tied it to a tree near Ramaraju Lanka village, he explained.

He said that as they sent SoS to the local police, they rushed for their rescue. As the police brought a small boat, first they sent a six member team and waited for the next trips. He said that it was fortunate enough and escaped narrowly from danger.