Amaravati : Devineni flays Kodali for using foul language against Naidu

Amaravati : Former minister and senior TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao on Monday asserted that the YSRCP ministers and leaders had no moral right to make comments on former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu considering his 40 years of political career and public service.

Uma accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of using his foul-mouthed Cabinet minister Kodali Nani to make indecent and unparliamentary comments against Naidu. Instead, Jagan and his minister should disclose to the people who killed Jagan's own uncle and former MP YS Vivekananda Reddy.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader asked why the Chief Minister demanded the CBI inquiry into his uncle Vivekananda's murder case before the election but had taken a total U-turn on that after coming to power. Can Kodali Nani explain why Jagan's sister-in-law was meeting legal experts to crack her father's murder mystery.

There were still suspicions on the death of the Chief Minister's own father-in-law in a hospital. Uma said that Kodali Nani was clearly crossing all limits in using needless language only to save his minister post with the blessings of the Chief Minister.

Everybody knew that Jagan was going once again to Delhi to fall at the feet of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. But the Chief Minister was not using these gimmicks to get the Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh and he made tall promises on this at the time of elections and completely forgot about it after coming to power. It was despite the people having given 22 MP seats to the YSRCP.

The TDP leader demanded the Civil Supplies Minister to stop resorting to cheap politics and start resolving the farmers' problems.

There were over Rs 2,000 crore dues to be paid to the farmers under the Civil Supplies Ministry, but the minister was not taking any steps and not reviewing any such people-related issues. Naidu gave MLA ticket to Kodali Nani twice in the past, but the he had no self-respect and was unhesitatingly using cheap language now.