Amaravati emerges as AI innovation hub

Amaravati: The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) hosted a high-impact knowledge session titled “AI as Strategy: Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and India’s Next Growth Frontier” on Monday, featuring Professor Soumitra Dutta, creator and leader of the Global Innovation Index.

The event was organised in collaboration with SRM University-AP and led by Dr Thirumalai, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. It brought together more than 100 startups, students, innovators, and entrepreneurs for an engaging and interactive dialogue on leveraging Artificial Intelligence to build an inclusive and sustainable future. Delivering the keynote address, Prof Dutta—currently serving as Executive Director of Academic Initiatives at the SRM Group and holding a PhD in Artificial Intelligence from UC Berkeley—emphasised that AI must be viewed not merely as a technological tool, but as a core strategic capability.

The session featured moderated discussions led by G Krishnan, CEO of RTIH, Vijayawada, enabling founders and students to explore practical AI applications in emerging business models. Key RTIH programme associates present at the event included B Vishnu Priya, M Soumya, J Aruna, and M Sree Vidhya.

(From left) G Krishnan, CEO, RTIH, Vijayawada; Prof. Soumitra Dutta, President, Portulans and Executive director of Academic Initiatives at SRM Group, Dr Thirumalai, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, SRMIST addressing the gathering in Amaravati on Monday