Surajkund fair tragedy: Compromising essential elements ‘quite unfair’

Taking cognisance of the deadly swing collapse incident and “systemic deficiencies” observed at the recently concluded Surajkund International Crafts Mela, the Haryana Human Rights Commission said that no fair, or large public event will be allowed without certification of a multidisciplinary technical committee.

The commission has also called on state government and all concerned authorities adopt a zero-tolerance approach towards compromise on public safety at mass gatherings.

The accident at the mela in Surajkund in Faridabad district on February 7 occurred when the high-speed pendulum ride, carrying about 19 people, tilted and crashed onto the ground. Inspector Jagdish Prasad (59), who was on duty at the venue, died while trying to rescue those trapped. Twelve others sustained injuries in the collapse. The commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, in an order dated February 12, called for detailed reports from the concerned authorities.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report about the swing collapse incident and the “systemic deficencies”, which the HHRC observed at the mela during a visit, the commission said that no fair, festival or large public event shall be permitted to commence without prior certification of a multidisciplinary technical committee, comprising structural engineers, electrical safety experts, fire officers and disaster management officials. Mandatory third-party safety audits of all amusement rides, gates, stalls and temporary structures shall be conducted before formal inauguration and at regular intervals during the event.

Dedicated emergency response teams, ambulances, fire tenders, first-aid centres and trained rescue personnel must be deployed at strategic locations, the commission noted. A “fair (mela) must be fair in all perspectives,” meaning that, along with cultural celebration and economic activity, equal emphasis must be placed on safety, accessibility, accountability and human dignity, the commission observed. Any fair that compromises on these essentials becomes, in effect, “quite unfair” to the public, it noted. Assistant Registrar, HHRC, Dr Puneet Arora, said that the commission has also sought detailed reports from the authorities.