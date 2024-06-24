Amaravati farmers visit Durga temple

Guntur: Thullur farmers, agriculture workers, women farmers carried pongal on their heads from Thullur to Sri Kanaka Durga temple on Sunday. The farmers from 29 villages in Amaravati participated in the programme.

They recalled that on January 10, 2020 when they were going to Kanaka Durga temple to perform pujas to Goddess Kanaka Durga seeking her blessings to continue Amaravati as state capital, police resorted to a lathi-charge.

When the then Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured that the government will develop the state capital Amaravati, they went to Kanaka Durga Temple to fulfil their promise.

They presented pongal, silk robes to the Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi atop Indrakeeladri.