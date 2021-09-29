Amaravati: Film producers disown Pawan remarks on state govt, ministers

Amaravati: Amidst ongoing war of words between YSRCP government and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, over the government's move to introduce online ticket system, film producers met minister for information and public relations Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) at Machilipatnam on Wednesday to prevent misunderstandings between the state government and the film industry.

It may be noted that Pawan Kalyan during a movie function recently came down heavily on the state government for its move to introduce online ticket system. He called upon the film industry to fight for their rights and dared state government to stop his films but not victimise the entire film industry.

Reacting to his remarks, another film personality belonging to YSRCP, Posani Krishna Murali, attacked Pawan targetting his personal life.

Minister Perni Nani reacted to the comments of Pawan Kalyan on him and the state government stating that the state government is ready to protect the interest of film industry and the online ticket system was proposed with the consent of film producers and distributors themselves.

While the film industry is trying to come to an understanding with the state government to settle their issues, including permission for full occupation in theatres, the entire episode of Pawan and Posani Krishna Murali widened the gap between the state government and film industry.

At this juncture, fearing further fissures between the state government and film industry, film producers Dil Raju, Banni Vasu, Sunil Narang, Vamsi Reddy, Navin and others met Perni Nani at his residence in Machilipatnam on Wednesday this afternoon and stated that the remarks of Pawan Kalyan are his person and do not reflect the opinions of the industry. They also put before the minister their demands.

Later, speaking to media persons after conclusion of the meeting, Perni Nani said that the state government was ready to solve the issues of film industry. Reiterating that online ticket system is not new, he said the film industry was supporting the system.

He said that film star K Chiranjeevi also called him up over phone and expressed regrets over the happenings. He said the film producers discussed with him various issues and they appealed for increase in ticket price as production costs had increased.

The minister said that the producers also requested permission for cent per cent occupation in theatres. While Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was ready to fulfil their demands, one actor unfortunately 'spoiled' the entire process.

The minister said the producers made it clear that Pawan Kalyan remarks are his own and not related to film industry. He said that the film producers are ready to follow the guidelines of state government.