Amaravati: Former DGP Dr M Malakondaiah stressed on every individual to contribute to progress of nation

Amaravati: Former DGP Dr M Malakondaiah stressed on every individual to play their role efficiently with love towards the nation for the development of the country. Taking part as the chief guest at the 74th Independence Day celebrations at VIT-AP on Saturday, he said that the spirit of the selfless services of freedom fighters should pass from one generation to another to achieve the ideals of Independence.

He lauded the VIT- AP University for improving facilities within a short period and getting placements to its students in multinational companies under the guidance of visionary Chancellor Dr G Visvanathan. Earlier, he hoisted the tricolour, and the event marked yet another milestone, as the flag was hoisted on a 100-ft tall motorised flag post, that is placed at the entrance facing the Central Block, an iconic building of the campus.

Dr D Subhakar, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University paid tributes to the freedom fighters recalling their sacrifices. He urged the students to utilise the plethora of opportunities created by the Central government – Start-up India, Digital India etc. for the betterment of our country and bring an end to the social evils such as corruption and poverty.

Dr CLV Sivakumar, Registrar, VIT-AP University, said that the university installed the flag post, that can be seen from all corners of the campus and far away, in a manner, where children will always be ensured to recall the moments of patriotism that the flag flying high represents.

Living up to the motto of Apply Knowledge - Improve Life, the management has added another feather to the cap of holistic education that this campus offers to its students.