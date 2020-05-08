Amaravati: Gas victims can avail treatment under Aarogyasri

Amaravati: YSR Aarogyasri Trust chief executive officer Dr A Mallikarjuna on Thursday stated that the victims of gas tragedy in Visakhapatnam will be treated under the YSR Aarogyasri Trust and the entire expenses for the treatment in the recognised private hospitals would be borne by the trust.

In a statement to media, the CEO said that the gas victims can avail the treatment in any hospital in the vicinity of the affected area whether it is linked to Aarogyasri or not.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, health, medical and family welfare special chief secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy issued the instructions to this effect. The hospital managements could claim the bill amount with no maximum limit from the trust after sending the details of the patient to the trust, the CEO said.