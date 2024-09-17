Amaravati in safe zone, says Minister

Guntur: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana said that Amaravathi is in very safe zone and urged people not to believe the false propaganda being spread by the YSRCP leaders.



Addressing media at AP CRDA office here on Monday, he said that the capital city will not face any kind of problems with the floods to the Krishna river. The state government is taking up the construction of reservoirs and necessary canals to prevent any kind of floods to Amaravathi in future.

He said by the coming rainy season, all the proposed three canals spreading in an extent of 48.3-km will be completed as tenders will be called very soon. He said that the construction of the buildings in the capital region taken up during 2014-19 came to a grinding halt.

He said that the TDP-led NDA government has sought the opinion of IIT experts from Hyderabad and Chennai and the report has already been submitted to the government. Besides the iconic buildings like the state Secretariat and the High Court, the 3,600 apartments being built for the government employees are safe.